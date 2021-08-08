International

Northern Afghan city of Sar-e-Pul taken by Taliban: lawmaker

The Taliban have gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives. Tanks arrive at battlefield, in Kunduz, Afghanistan on July 7, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
AFP Kabul 08 August 2021 13:38 IST
Updated: 08 August 2021 13:42 IST

The northern Afghan city of Sar-e-Pul was captured by the Taliban Sunday, several sources told AFP, just hours after another provincial capital, Kunduz, fell to the insurgents.

"The Taliban have surrounded an army battalion on the outskirts of the city. All other parts of the city are under Taliban control," said Mohammad Hussein Mujahidzada, a member of the Sar-e-Pul provincial council.

