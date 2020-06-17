International

North Korea’s military to re-enter inter-Korea cooperation sites

A view of an explosion of a joint liaison office with South Korea in border town Kaesong, North Korea in this picture supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2020.

A view of an explosion of a joint liaison office with South Korea in border town Kaesong, North Korea in this picture supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

North Korea says it will redeploy troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean tourism and economic sites near the border with South Korea.

The North’s military made the announcement on June 17, a day after it blew up an inter-Korean liaison office just north of the Korean border in an escalating of tensions between the rivals.

The North’s General Staff says its military units will be deployed at the sites of the Diamond tourism project and the Kaesong industrial complex, both located just north of the heavily-fortified border.

Those sites, once symbols of inter-Korean cooperation, have been shuttered amid animosities over North Korea’s nuclear program for years.

The North says it will also resume military exercises and re-establish guard posts in front-line areas and fly propaganda balloons toward South Korea. These steps means that North Korea will nullify a 2018 tension-reduction deal with South Korea.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 6:12:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/north-koreas-military-to-re-enter-inter-korea-cooperation-sites/article31847775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY