North Korea's Kim says economic plan failed as rare party congress begins

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his five-year economic plan had failed to meet its goal "onalmost every sector" as he kicked off the ruling Workers' Party congress on Tuesday, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.
The rare political gathering, which Kim last hosted in 2016, has drawn regional attention as he is expected to unveil a newfive-year economic plan and address foreign policy just two weeks before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
In his opening speech, Kim called for the strengthening of North Korea's self-reliant power, which he said would help ittackle internal and outside challenges that hinder its progress.
"The previous five-year plan was due last year but ittremendously fell short of goals on almost every sector," Kim said.
But Kim lauded workers for "resolutely overcoming difficulties" in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus outbreak, butSouth Korean authorities had said an outbreak there cannot beruled out as the country had active trade and people movementwith China before closing the border in late January.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath