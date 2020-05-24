International

North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence, says state media

File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un   | Photo Credit: AP

U.S.-led negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes have made little progress since late last year, especially after a global battle on the coronavirus began.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Sunday.

The meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful Central Military Commission marked Mr. Kim's first public appearance in three weeks. He made an unusually small number of outings in the past two months amid coronavirus concerns.

North Korea has imposed strict anti-coronavirus measures although it says it has no confirmed cases. This follows intense speculation about Mr. Kim's health last month after he missed a key anniversary.

U.S.-led negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes have made little progress since late last year, especially after a global battle on the coronavirus began.

The meeting discussed measures to bolster armed forces and “reliably contain the persistent big or small military threats from the hostile forces,” KCNA said.

“Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation,” it said. “Taken at the meeting were crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 7:52:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-vows-to-further-bolster-nuclear-war-deterrence-says-state-media/article31662559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY