North Korea’s Kim Jong Un apologises over shooting death, says South Korea

South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologised over the killing of a South Korea official.

South Korea’s presidential office said Friday that Kim conveyed an apology in a message to South Korea. It cited Kim as calling the incident unexpected and unfortunate. It’s extremely unusual for a North Korean leader to apologise to rival South Korea on any issue.

On Thursday, South Korea accused North Korea of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters earlier this week.

South Korean officials condemned North Korea for what they called an atrocious act and pressed it punish those responsible.

