North Korea’s Kim calls for relief in rain-hit areas

SEOUL

08 August 2021 21:33 IST

‘1,170 homes destroyed, 5,000 evacuated’

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has mobilised the military to carry out relief work in areas recently hit by heavy rains, state media said on Sunday, amid concerns over an economic crisis and food shortage.

The ruling Worker’s Party’s Central Military Commission held a meeting in the eastern province of South Hamgyong to discuss damage and recovery from the downpour, the official KCNA news agency said.

An early monsoon season arrived on the Korean peninsula last month, with torrential rains also inflicting damage in some southern regions.

Advertising

Advertising

North Korean state TV released footage this week showing submerged houses and destroyed bridges and railroads in Hamgyong, saying some 1,170 homes were devastated and 5,000 people evacuated.

Mr. Kim did not attend the meeting but party officials conveyed his message that the military should kick off a relief campaign and provide necessary supplies in the region, KCNA said.

“It was also emphasised that he called for awakening and arousing the (party) officials...into waging the recovery campaign skilfully and unyieldingly,” KCNA said.

KCNA said the military commission explored emergency measures to rebuild the disaster-stricken areas and prevent the spread of coronavirus.