North Korea's Kim calls for 'people's paradise' marking Korean War 'Victory Day'

Published - July 28, 2024 07:26 am IST - SEOUL

Kim visited memorials honouring the veterans of the 1950-53 war on Friday including the Tower of Friendship remembering the Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers who fought with the North Koreans

Reuters

Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, visits the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the victory in the Fatherland Liberation War in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it was a sacred mission of the current generation to build a "paradise for the people" based on the ideology defended by a previous generation of victors with their blood as the country marked the Korean War anniversary on July 27.

Mr. Kim visited memorials honouring the veterans of the 1950-53 war on Friday including the Tower of Friendship remembering the Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers who fought with the North Koreans, KCNA state news agency reported.

North Korea signed an armistice agreement with the United States and China on July 27, 1953 ending the battle in the three-year war. U.S. generals signed the agreement representing the United Nations forces that backed South Korea.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un said it is the sacred mission and duty of our generation to protect the ideology and system defended by the previous generation of war victors with blood ... and to build a paradise for the people," KCNA said.

North Korea calls July 27 "Victory Day" even though the armistice drew a border dividing the Korean peninsula roughly equally in area and restoring balance after the two sides had made major advances back and forth during the war.

South Korea does not mark the day with any major events.

Festivities were held throughout North Korea to celebrate the day including banquets, a parade by the revolutionary youth vanguard and a mass dance in Pyongyang's main square attended by patriots under celebratory fireworks, KCNA said.

