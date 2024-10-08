North Korea's Kim again threatens to use nuclear weapons against South Korea, U.S.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that he could use nuclear weapons in potential conflicts with South Korea and the United States, as he accused them of provoking North Korea and raising animosities on the Korean Peninsula, state media reported on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Kim Jong Un has issued similar threats to use nuclear weapons preemptively numerous times, but his latest warning came as outside experts say North Korea could ramp up hostilities ahead of next month's U.S. Presidential election.

In a Monday (October 7, 2024) speech at a university named after him, “Kim Jong Un University of National Defence”, he said that North Korea "will without hesitation use all its attack capabilities against its enemies” if they attempt to use armed forces” against North Korea, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

“The use of nuclear weapons is not ruled out in this case,” he said.

He said North Korea's nuclear response posture must be fully enhanced because South Korea and the United States are pushing to beef up their military alliance based on joint nuclear and strategic planning, a move that he said would increase the danger of breaking the balance of power on the Korean Peninsula.

Mr. Kim apparently refers to the new South Korea-U.S. deterrence guideline that the two countries signed in July to integrate South Korean conventional capabilities with U.S. nuclear weapons to better deal with North Korea's evolving nuclear threats. South Korea has no nuclear weapons.

Since adopting an aggressive nuclear doctrine in 2022, North Korea has repeatedly vowed to use nuclear weapons first if it perceives the leadership in Pyongyang as under threat. However many experts question if North Korea could really do so because its military is outgunned by the U.S. and South Korean forces.

U.S. and South Korean officials have warned that an attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in the end of the Kim government.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula deepened in recent weeks, with North Korea unveiling a facility to produce weapons-grade uranium, a nuclear ingredient, and continuing a run of missile tests. In recent responses to questions from The Associated Press, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that North Korea's disclosure of that facility was likely an attempt to grab U.S. attention ahead of next month's Presidential election, and the North will likely stage major provocations like a nuclear test explosion and a long-range missile test.

Many analysts say North Korea will likely leverage its enlarged nuclear arsenal for U.S. concessions like sanctions relief after a new U.S. administration is inaugurated.

North Korea earlier said its rubber-stamp parliament was to meet on October 7. But as of Tuesday, state media hasn't said whether the parliament meeting began as scheduled.

Observers say the parliament meeting was likely meant to constitutionally declare a hostile “two-state” system on the Korean Peninsula to formally reject reconciliation with South Korea and codify new national borders.

In January, Mr. Kim ordered the rewriting of the constitution to remove the long-running State goal of a peaceful Korean unification and cement South Korea as an “invariable principal enemy”.

All exchange and cooperation programs between the two Koreas remain dormant since a broader US-North Korea diplomacy on the North's nuclear program collapsed in 2019.

Since late May, North Korea has floated thousands of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea, reviving a Cold War-style psychological campaign. On Tuesday, South Korea's military said North Korea was again launching such balloons across the border.

