ADVERTISEMENT

North Korea's Kim accuses U.S. of stoking tension, warns of nuclear war, state media says

Published - November 22, 2024 05:35 pm IST - SEOUL

Kim Jong Un accuses U.S. of aggressive policy, vows to enhance defense capabilities to strengthen North Korea’s strategic position

Reuters

Kim Jong Un accused the U.S. of escalating tensions and nuclear risks on the Korean peninsula, says KCNA. File | Photo Credit: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

“North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the United States of ramping up tension and provocations, saying the Korean peninsula has never faced such risks of nuclear war as now,” state media KCNA said on Friday (November 22, 2024).

“In a speech at a military exhibition on Thursday (November 21, 2024) in Pyongyang, Mr. Kim said he had tried negotiations with Washington, but the results only highlighted its ‘aggressive and hostile’ policy against Pyongyang,” KCNA said.

“He called for developing and upgrading weaponry and vowed to continue advancing defence capabilities to bolster the country’s strategic position,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US