North Korea's Kim accuses U.S. of stoking tension, warns of nuclear war, state media says

“North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the United States of ramping up tension and provocations, saying the Korean peninsula has never faced such risks of nuclear war as now,” state media KCNA said on Friday (November 22, 2024).

“In a speech at a military exhibition on Thursday (November 21, 2024) in Pyongyang, Mr. Kim said he had tried negotiations with Washington, but the results only highlighted its ‘aggressive and hostile’ policy against Pyongyang,” KCNA said.

“He called for developing and upgrading weaponry and vowed to continue advancing defence capabilities to bolster the country’s strategic position,” it said.