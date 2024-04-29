ADVERTISEMENT

North Koreans discuss trade on rare visit to Iran

April 29, 2024 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - DUBAI

Reuters

A North Korean delegation attended an Iranian expo in Tehran last week, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A North Korean delegation attended an Iranian expo in Tehran last week and discussed bilateral trade with Iranian government officials and the private sector, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on April 29.

North Korea and Iran have long been suspected of cooperating on ballistic missile programmes, possibly exchanging technical expertise and components that went into their manufacture.

Mr. Kanaani denied such claims, saying that some media outlets had sought to make "biased speculations by publishing untrue and baseless news".

It was reported last week that a North Korean delegation led by the cabinet minister for international trade was making a rare visit to Iran. Iran has provided a large number of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, Reuters reported in February.

North Korea is also suspected of supplying Russia with missiles and artillery, although both countries have denied the allegation.

Tehran is hosting the sixth Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran from April 27 to May 1.

