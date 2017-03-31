International

North Korean murder suspects sent home with body of victim

This March 31, 2017 photo taken at Kuala Lumpur International airport shows Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Anifah Aman (third right) walking next to nine Malaysians who were allowed to go by North Korea. Malaysia agreed to release the body of Kim Jong Nam, along with three suspects, to North Korea in lieu.

This March 31, 2017 photo taken at Kuala Lumpur International airport shows Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Anifah Aman (third right) walking next to nine Malaysians who were allowed to go by North Korea. Malaysia agreed to release the body of Kim Jong Nam, along with three suspects, to North Korea in lieu.   | Photo Credit: AP

After Pyongyang released nine Malaysian citizens, following a drawn-out diplomatic spat.

Two, possibly three, North Koreans wanted for questioning over the murder of the estranged half-brother of their country’s leader were believed to have accompanied the coffin of victim Kim Jong Nam on a flight from Kuala Lumpur after Malaysia agreed a swap deal with the reclusive state.

Photographs obtained by Reuters from Japan’s Kyodo news agency show Hyon Kwang Song, the second secretary at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and Kim Uk Il, a staff member of North Koreas state airline Air Koryo, were on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on Thursday evening.

The pictures match those released by the Malaysian police earlier. The coffin carrying the body of Kim Jong Nam was also believed to have been on the same flight, though this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Third suspect allowed to go home

Malaysian media reported that the third North Korean, Ri Ji U, also known as James, who had been hiding with them at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur was also allowed to go home. The three men and the coffin are expected to be transferred to a flight to Pyongyang.

Malaysian authorities released the body of Kim Jong Nam to North Korea on Thursday, in a deal that secured the release of nine Malaysian citizens held in Pyongyang after a drawn-out diplomatic spat.

