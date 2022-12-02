North Korea to hold key party meeting in December

December 02, 2022 04:07 am | Updated December 01, 2022 10:03 pm IST - Seoul

Kim noted that 2023 would be a "historic year".

AFP

This photo provided on Dec. 1, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, on Nov. 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called a key party meeting for December that will lay out the isolated country's policy direction for the year ahead, state media reported Thursday.

Kim made the announcement at a Wednesday politburo gathering, according to a report carried by the official KCNA news agency, telling senior leadership that 2023 would be a "historic year".

ADVERTISEMENT

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen sharply this year as Pyongyang has carried out an unprecedented blitz of weapons tests, including the launch of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever last month.

The flurry of launches also saw a missile cross the de facto maritime border and land near South Korea's territorial waters for the first time since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Kim Jong Un says North Korea's goal is for world's strongest nuclear force

The announcement of the meeting comes after months of warnings from Seoul and Washington that Pyongyang is poised to conduct another nuclear test, the country's seventh.

After overseeing the launch of the Hwasong-17 "monster" missile last month — with his young daughter in tow — Kim declared he wanted North Korea to have the world's most powerful nuclear force.

At this week's politburo meeting, Kim called 2022 a year of "unprecedented adversity that tested our will and fighting efficiency", according to the KCNA report.

He added that it was "very important ... to find innovative ways for solving the problems by tapping our potentiality".

Kim noted that 2023 would be a "historic year" as it marks both the 75th anniversary of the country's founding and seven decades since the end of hostilities in the Korean War, which ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Pyongyang typically attaches special meaning to anniversaries, often celebrating them with military parades and missile launches.

ALSO READ
Kim ready to talk more with Trump but says not to test North

In past years, Kim had delivered a speech every January 1, but has recently dropped the tradition in favour of making announcements at the year-end plenary meeting.

In his most recent address, which was released last New Year's Day, Kim focused on domestic affairs.

Experts say while Kim refrained from directly addressing the United States last year, he could change his tone this time around.

Following the string of recent tests, "Kim is expected to issue guidelines on how to deal with the South as well as the US during the upcoming plenary meeting," Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at Seoul's Sejong Institute told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

North Korea

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US