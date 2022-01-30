North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017

Sunday’s test was Pyongyang’s seventh launch this month

North Korea on Sunday tested its most powerful missile since 2017, ramping up the firepower for its record-breaking seventh launch this month as Seoul warned nuclear and long-range tests could be next.

Pyongyang has never test-fired this many missiles in a calendar month before and last week threatened to abandon a nearly five-year-long self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range and nuclear weapons, blaming U.S. “hostile” policy for forcing its hand.

With peace talks with Washington stalled, North Korea has doubled down on leader Kim Jong-un’s vow to modernise the armed forces, flexing Pyongyang’s military muscles despite biting international sanctions.

South Korea said that North Korea could soon restart nuclear and intercontinental missile tests. North Korea “has come close to destroying the moratorium declaration”, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said in a statement..