GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

North Korea says will stand by Russia until 'victory' in Ukraine

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was in Moscow as the West says thousands of North Korean troops are in Russia and will possibly be used in Ukraine

Published - November 01, 2024 03:39 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un smile during their meeting at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport outside Pyongyang. File

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un smile during their meeting at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport outside Pyongyang. File | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea will stand by Russia until its "victory" in Ukraine, Pyongyang's Foreign Minister said in Moscow amid growing fears the reclusive country will enter the Ukraine conflict.

North Korea sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to likely fight against Ukraine: Pentagon

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui made the statement after talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

She was in Moscow as the West claimed thousands of North Korean troops were in Russia and would possibly be used in Ukraine.

Also Read: U.S. says North Korea troops ready for Ukraine combat as missile raises tensions

"We repeat that we will always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said, according to a Russian translation.

"We have no doubt whatsoever that under the wise leadership of the honourable Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian army and people will surely achieve a great victory in their sacred struggle to defend the sovereign rights and security of their state," she added.

What’s behind the Russia-North Korea security pact? | Explained

Russia's Mr. Lavrov hailed the close ties between the two countries' armies and special services. Moscow signed a mutual defence pact with Pyongyang this summer.

"Very close ties have been established between the militaries and special services of the two countries," he said.

"This will also make it possible to solve significant security aims for our citizens and yours." He said Moscow was "deeply grateful to our Korean friends for their principled position on the events that have unfolded in Ukraine."

Neither Minister mentioned Western reports on North Korean troop deployment. The pair earlier unveiled a memorial plaque in honour of North Korea's Kim Il-Sung's visit to the USSR in 1949.

The U.S. has said that 8,000 North Korean soldiers are training in Russia and could be deployed to fight in Ukraine.

On Thursday (October 31, 2024), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to South Korean media, denounced what he called inaction by his allies on the North Korean troop deployment.

Russia has sought to deepen its relations with North Korea since sending troops to Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual assistance pact with North Korea's Kim Jong Un when he visited Pyongyang this summer.

Published - November 01, 2024 03:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / North Korea / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.