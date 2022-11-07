World

North Korea says South Korea-U.S. exercises were open, dangerous provocation- KCNA

In this file photo taken on November 2, 2022, people watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul. - | Photo Credit: AFP

North Korea's military said on Monday that recent South Korea-U.S. military exercises were an "open provocation and dangerous war drill," and it had responded with measures simulating striking their air bases and warplanes, state media KCNA said.

Last week, North Korea test-fired multiple missiles including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, as South Korea and the United States carried out six-day air drills until Saturday.

The "Vigilant Storm" exercises were an "open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating the tension" and "a dangerous war drill of very high aggressive nature" toward North Korea, the General Staff of its Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.


