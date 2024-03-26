GIFT a SubscriptionGift
North Korea says no interest in summit with Japan, rejects more talks

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Japan had reached out and asked for what it called a summit without preconditions

March 26, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - SEOUL

Reuters
File image.

File image. | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea said on March 26 that having a summit with Japan is not in its interest and it will reject any further negotiations, state media KCNA said.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Japan had reached out and asked for what it called a summit without preconditions, which she said was welcomed if it was ready to "make a new start without being bound by the past."

"Japan has no courage at all to change history, promote regional peace and stability and take the first step toward a new relationship," she said in a statement released by KCNA.

