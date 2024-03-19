North Korea says Kim Jong-un supervised tests of rocket launchers targeting Seoul

March 19, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Seoul

The North has described some of these systems, including the 600mm multiple rocket launchers that were tested on March 18, as capable of delivering tactical nuclear warheads

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a live-fire drill of nuclear-capable “super-large” multiple rocket launchers designed to target South Korea’s capital as he vowed to boost his war deterrent in the face of deepening confrontations with rivals, state media said on March 19. The report came a day after South Korea and Japan said they detected North Korea firing multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward waters off its eastern coast, adding to a streak of weapons displays that have raised regional tensions. Experts say North Korea’s large-sized artillery rockets blur the boundaries between artillery systems and ballistic missiles because they can create their own thrust and are guided during delivery. The North has described some of these systems, including the 600mm multiple rocket launchers that were tested on March 18, as capable of delivering tactical nuclear warheads. ALSO READ North Korea's Kim drives new-type tank during drills and calls for efforts to prepare for war

Photos published by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showed at least six rockets being fired simultaneously from launch vehicles and flames and smoke blanketing what appeared to be a small island target.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said later on March 19 that it assesses North Korea conducted more launches than what was shown on the photos. Lt. Col. Lee Chang-hyun, a Deputy JCS Spokesperson, said that South Korea categorises the North Korean weapons system tested Monday as a ballistic missile in view of its characteristics and capacities.

KCNA also said North Korean troops in a separate test simulated exploding an artillery shell at a preset altitude. The report didn’t specify whether that test was to rehearse how a nuclear weapon would be detonated over an enemy target.

Mr. Kim called the 600mm multiple rocket launchers key parts of his arsenal of weapons that are supposedly capable of destroying Seoul if another war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula.