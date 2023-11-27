North Korea lashes out at critics, hints at more satellite launches

November 27, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - Seoul

North Korea warned on Monday it would continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including satellite launches, state media KCNA reported, citing the foreign ministry.

The report on a statement from a foreign ministry official also criticized a joint statement released by the United States, South Korea and other countries aimed at its recent satellite launch.

"It is a legal and just way to exercise its right to defend itself and thoroughly respond to and precisely monitor the serious military action by the U.S. and its followers," the KCNA report said.

It also warned of consequences while discussing U.N. security resolutions aimed at the nuclear-armed state.

The United States and nine other countries issued a joint statement last week criticizing North Korea for launching a space booster using ballistic missile technology, calling it a violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.

