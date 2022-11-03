North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

Japan's Prime Minister's Office says the missile is suspected to be ballistic but didn't immediately release flight details.

AP Seoul
November 03, 2022 19:49 IST

People moves past a tv screen showing the news report about North Korea’s recent missile launches near Japan on Nov. 3, 2022, in Tokyo. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan says North Korea has fired at least one more missile into the sea, bringing the day's total to at least four.

The launch on Thursday night came an hour after North Korea threatened to retaliate over a decision by the South Korean and U.S. militaries to extend large-scale joint aerial exercises in response to the North's ramped up testing activity.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korea launched an ICBM and two-short range missiles into the sea, adding to a recent barrage of weapons tests. The ICBM triggered evacuation alerts and halted trains in northern Japan.

