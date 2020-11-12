International

North Korea hits out at UN nuclear body

North Korea accused the UN agency responsible for regulating atomic energy of being a puppet of hostile countries after a report said the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile was breaking international law.

The International Atomic Energy Agency had said on Wednesday that Pyongyang’s weapons programme was “deeply regrettable.”

