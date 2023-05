May 31, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - Seoul

North Korea has fired what it claims is a "space launch vehicle", the South's military said early Wednesday, prompting city officials in Seoul to issue a warning to citizens to prepare to evacuate.

Pyongyang fired "what it says is a space launch vehicle" southwards, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Soon after, a text alert said: "Citizens, please prepare to evacuate and allow children and the elderly to evacuate first" as an air raid siren sounded in central Seoul.