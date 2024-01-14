GIFT a SubscriptionGift
North Korea fires possible ballistic missile: South Korea

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are on the rise after North Korea launched its first military spy satellite in November

January 14, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - SEOUL

Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects as he tours munitions factories in North Korea on Jan. 8-9, 2024. File

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects as he tours munitions factories in North Korea on Jan. 8-9, 2024. File | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Jan. 14 , South Korea said. A projectile believed to be the missile has already fallen, according to the Japanese coast guard, which also said it could be a ballistic missile.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are running high after Pyongyang launched its first military spy satellite in November.

In December, North Korea said it had tested its newest intercontinental ballistic missile to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear force against mounting U.S. hostility, as Washington and its allies began operating a real-time missile data sharing system.

