North Korea fires multiple artillery rounds near disputed maritime border for second consecutive day

January 06, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - SEOUL

The action follows North Korea firing more than 200 artillery rounds on Friday in the same region

A general view shows the North Korean coastline with artillery bunkers as seen from a viewpoint on Yeonpyeong island, near the ‘northern limit line’ sea boundary with North Korea, on January 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

North Korea fired more than 60 artillery rounds near a disputed maritime border with South Korea on January 6, the South Korean military said.

The action follows North Korea firing more than 200 artillery rounds on Friday in the same region, as tension continues to escalate between the two Koreas.

The artillery was fired around the northwest of Yeonpyeong island around 1600-1700 KST (0700-0800 GMT), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The JCS "strongly urged" North Korea to stop acts that threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The artillery shells landed north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary between the two Koreas, Yonhap news agency said, citing the JCS.

Unlike Friday, the South Korean military does not plan to fire at sea in response to North Korea's provocation, Yonhap reported.

