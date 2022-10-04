North Korea fires missile towards the east, says South Korea

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch. File.
| Photo Credit: AP
The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea
North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.