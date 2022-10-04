North Korea fires missile towards the east, says South Korea

Reuters October 04, 2022 04:44 IST

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch. File. | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea. The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.



