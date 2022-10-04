World

North Korea fires missile towards the east, says South Korea

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch. File.

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch. File. | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea.

The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
North Korea
Japan
South Korea
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2022 4:45:41 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/north-korea-fires-missile-towards-the-east-residents-of-japan-alert/article65968390.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY