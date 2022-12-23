ADVERTISEMENT

North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast

December 23, 2022 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - SEOUL

The launch was the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests by North Korea this year

Reuters

A man watches a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on December 23, the South Korean military and Japanese coast guard said.

The launch was the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests by the North this year.

The isolated country fired two mid-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, calling it an "important" test for its spy satellite programme intended to complete by April.

The latest launch was reported both by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japan's coast guard.

