  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast

The launch was the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests by North Korea this year

December 23, 2022 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - SEOUL

Reuters
A man watches a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea. File.

A man watches a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on December 23, the South Korean military and Japanese coast guard said.

The launch was the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests by the North this year.

The isolated country fired two mid-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, calling it an "important" test for its spy satellite programme intended to complete by April.

The latest launch was reported both by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japan's coast guard.

Related Topics

missile systems / North Korea

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.