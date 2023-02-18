HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

North Korea fired missile into sea: South Korea

Earlier North Korea's Foreign Ministry threatened to take “unprecedently" strong action against its rivals

February 18, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - Seoul

AP

South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff on Saturday didn't immediately say what type of missile was launched or how far it flew.

The launch came a day after North Korea's Foreign Ministry threatened to take “unprecedently" strong action against its rivals after South Korea announced a series of planned military exercises with the United States aimed at sharpening their response to the North's growing threats.

Related Topics

North Korea / World / South Korea

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.