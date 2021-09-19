International

‘North Korea expanding nuclear plant’

Recent satellite images show North Korea is expanding a uranium enrichment plant at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, a sign that it’s intent on boosting the production of bomb materials, experts say.

The assessment comes after North Korea recently raised tensions with its first missile tests in six months amid long-dormant nuclear disarmament negotiations with the U.S.

“The expansion of the enrichment plant probably indicates that N. Korea plans to increase its production of weapons-grade uranium at the Yongbyon site by as much as 25%,” Jeffrey Lewis and two experts at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey said in a report.


