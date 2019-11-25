International

North Korea conducts artillery firings at Kim’s order

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Changrindo defensive position on the west front, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 25, 2019.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Changrindo defensive position on the west front, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 25, 2019.   | Photo Credit: KCNA

It was Kim’s first known visit to frontline troops since he entered nuclear talks with the United States last year.

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has visited a frontline island and ordered troops there to practice firing artillery.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Monday that the firing happened when Mr. Kim inspected a military unit on Changrin Islet near the disputed sea boundary with South Korea.

Those talks remains stalled since Mr. Kim’s second summit with President Donald Trump in February.

KCNA says Mr. Kim ordered artillery troops to fire before indicating the target for them. It says the troops “fully showed their gun firing skills” and “delighted the supreme leader.”

Seoul’s Defense Ministry expressed regret over the drills, saying they violated last year’s tension-reduction deals between the Koreas.

