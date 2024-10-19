North Korea claims it discovered the remains of a South Korean drone in its capital

North Korea said Saturday (October 19, 2024) that it found the remains of a South Korean drone during a search in its capital, Pyongyang, claiming the drone proved the South’s military was behind the alleged drone infiltrations over the city’s skies earlier in the month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency released photos showing a seemingly damaged aircraft with wide, V-shaped wings and winglets. It said a joint investigation by North Korea’s military and State security agencies concluded that the aircraft, which it said was found on Oct. 13, was the same type of drone that appeared in a South Korean military parade earlier in October.

Also Read: Rising tensions in the Korean peninsula | Explained

North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over the night skies of Pyongyang three different times this month to drop anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets. It threatened to respond with force if such flights occur again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft allegedly found in Pyongyang was likely one of the drones that were used to drop leaflets, North Korea’s Defense Ministry said, but further examinations were needed to verify that.

Should South Korea deny that the aircraft was used to drop leaflets, that would only confess to a separate infiltration of North Korea’s airspace by the South’s military, the Ministry said. If North Korea confirms another violation of its territorial ground, airspace, and waters by the South’s military, that will be regarded as a “declaration of war and an immediate retaliatory attack will be launched,” the ministry added.

Also Read: South Korean intelligence says North is sending troops to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine: reports

South Korea’s military didn’t immediately respond to North Korea’s report about the alleged drone discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea’s Defense Minister initially made a vague denial after the North's Oct. 11 accusation that the South sent drones over Pyongyang. The South’s military adjusted its response hours later, saying it couldn’t confirm whether or not the North’s claims were true.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are now at their worst in years as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ramps up his weapons tests and threats, and expands military cooperation with Russia, with South Korea claiming the North dispatched troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The animosity has been exacerbated by Cold War-style psychological warfare campaigns between the Koreas in recent months.

Since May, North Korea has sent thousands of balloons carrying paper waste, plastic, and other trash to drop on the South. The South’s military has responded by using loudspeakers at the border to broadcast propaganda and K-pop to North Korea.

North Korea is extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of Kim’s authoritarian government and his family’s dynastic rule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.