North Korea calls new sanctions monitoring team 'unlawful'

The 11-member team was named earlier this month after Russia vetoed the renewal of a panel of U.N. experts monitoring international sanctions on North Korea, imposed for its banned nuclear and weapons programmes

Updated - October 20, 2024 10:08 am IST - Seoul

AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. File

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

North Korea's top diplomat on Sunday (October 20, 2024) criticised a new sanctions monitoring team led by the United States as "unlawful and illegitimate", warning countries involved in the entity would face a "dear price".

Also Read: What’s behind the Russia-North Korea security pact? | Explained

The 11-member team was named earlier this month after Russia vetoed the renewal of a panel of U.N. experts monitoring international sanctions on North Korea, imposed for its banned nuclear and weapons programmes.

U.N. chief says Russia must uphold North Korea sanctions

Since the Russian veto, South Korea and its allies have worked to apply different methods to monitor sanctions, leading to the formation of the new group — which includes the United States and Japan.

Such a monitoring mechanism is "utterly unlawful and illegitimate", North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday.

Also Read: North Korea says its revised constitution defines South Korea as ’hostile State’ for first time

"Its existence itself constitutes a denial of the U.N. Charter," he said.

The criticism comes on the heels of a report by the South's spy agency that North Korea had sent a "large-scale" troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, with 1,500 special forces already training in Russia.

Seoul also claims that Pyongyang has been shipping arms to Moscow to use against Kyiv.

Choe did not address the alledged deployment in the Sunday statement, while Pyongyang has previously denied any sanctions-busting weapons trade with Russia.

Published - October 20, 2024 10:07 am IST

