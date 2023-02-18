ADVERTISEMENT

North Korea’s ballistic missile appears to have landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone: PM Kishida

February 18, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Tokyo

The Tokyo government said that the missile was intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)-class

AFP

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on February 18. 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A suspected ballistic missile fired from North Korea on Saturday is believed to have landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"It appears the ballistic missile fired by North Korea landed within Japan's EEZ, west of Hokkaido," Mr. Kishida told reporters, after a Japanese defence official said the missile was expected to land around 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Oshima island in northern Japan's Hokkaido.

The missile was intercontinental ballistic missile-class, the government in Tokyo said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

North Korea “fired one ICBM-class ballistic missile toward the east. It flew for about 66 minutes,” chief government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

He said the missile flew an estimated 900 km, reaching a maximum altitude of 5,700 km, and is believed to have landed at 6:27 p.m.

Earlier in the day, South Korea’s military said North Korea on Saturday fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea, a day after it threatened to take strong measures against South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US