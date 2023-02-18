HamberMenu
North Korea’s ballistic missile appears to have landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone: PM Kishida

Earlier South Korea’s military said North Korea had fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea

February 18, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Tokyo

AFP
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on February 18. 2023.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on February 18. 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A suspected ballistic missile fired from North Korea on Saturday is believed to have landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"It appears the ballistic missile fired by North Korea landed within Japan's EEZ, west of Hokkaido," Mr. Kishida told reporters, after a Japanese defence official said the missile was expected to land around 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Oshima island in northern Japan's Hokkaido.

Earlier in the day, South Korea’s military said North Korea on Saturday fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea, a day after it threatened to take strong measures against South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul didn’t immediately say what type of missile was launched or how far it flew.

The launch came a day after North Korea’s Foreign Ministry threatened to take “unprecedently” strong action against its rivals after South Korea announced a series of planned military exercises with the United States aimed at sharpening their response to the North’s growing threats.

