ADVERTISEMENT

North Korea appears to have fired a missile into the sea, Japan and South Korea say

Published - May 27, 2024 08:23 pm IST - TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister's Office lifted a missile alert issued for the island of Okinawa following North Korea's launch, saying that the missile was believed not to be headed for its region

AP

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea’s rocket launch during a news program at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 27, 2024. North Korea on Monday, May 27, 2024, launched a missile into the sea, Japan and South Korea said, hours after North Korea announced plans to put a rocket into orbit apparently carrying its second military reconnaissance satellite. | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea on Monday launched a missile into the sea, Japan and South Korea said, hours after North Korea announced plans to put a rocket into orbit apparently carrying its second military reconnaissance satellite.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Korea had earlier notified Japan's coast guard about its plans to launch “a satellite rocket” during a launch window from Monday through June 3.

North Korea plans to launch satellite rocket by June 4: Japan Coast Guard

Japanese Prime Minister's Office lifted a missile alert issued for the island of Okinawa following North Korea's launch, saying that the missile was believed not to be headed for its region.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Korea sent its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in November last year as part of efforts to build a space-based surveillance network to cope with what it calls increasing U.S.-led military threats. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later told a ruling party meeting that the country would launch three additional military spy satellites in 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
South Korean, Chinese and Japanese leaders discuss thorny topics and ways to boost cooperation

The U.N. bans North Korea from conducting any satellite launches, viewing them as covers for testing long-range missile technology. North Korea has steadfastly maintained it has the right to launch satellites and test missiles. Kim has said spy satellites will allow his military to better monitor U.S. and South Korean military activities and enhance the threat posed by its nuclear-capable missiles.

North Korea provides Japan with its launch information because Japan’s coast guard coordinates and distributes maritime safety information in East Asia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US