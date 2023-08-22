North Korea announces satellite launch between Aug 24-31 over Yellow Sea

August 22, 2023 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - TOKYO

North Korea has said it will launch a satellite between Aug. 24 and 31 in the direction of the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea, the Japanese Coast Guard said on August 22.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on relevant Ministries to cooperate in gathering information and said Japan would cooperate with South Korea and the United States on the matter, NHK public television reported.

North Korea launched a satellite on May 31 that ended up plunging into the sea.