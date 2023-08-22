North Korea announces satellite launch between Aug 24-31 over Yellow Sea

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says is a launch of the newly developed Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. The Korean language watermark on the image, as provided by the source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. North Korea has told Japan it plans to launch a satellite in the coming days, a possible second try to put a military spy satellite into orbit, Japanese media said on Aug. 22.
| Photo Credit: AP
North Korea has said it will launch a satellite between Aug. 24 and 31 in the direction of the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea, the Japanese Coast Guard said on August 22.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on relevant Ministries to cooperate in gathering information and said Japan would cooperate with South Korea and the United States on the matter, NHK public television reported.
North Korea launched a satellite on May 31 that ended up plunging into the sea.
