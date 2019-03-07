North Korea airs documentary glorifying Kim’s summit with Trump

North Korea’s state TV has aired a documentary glorifying leader Kim Jong-un’s recent visit to Vietnam that omitted the failed nuclear negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The documentary broadcast on March 6 shows a smiling Mr. Kim talking with Mr. Trump while walking together inside a Hanoi hotel last week.
It also shows Mr. Kim’s black limousine passing through a Hanoi street lined with residents waving flags.
The documentary cited Mr. Kim as saying North Korea and the U.S. must put an end to their decades-long animosity and confrontation.
But it didn’t mention about the lack of an agreement following the Trump-Kim summit.
The footage was released amid reports that North Korea is restoring some facilities at its long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor