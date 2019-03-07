International

North Korea airs documentary glorifying Kim’s summit with Trump

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 28, 2019.

North Korea’s state TV has aired a documentary glorifying leader Kim Jong-un’s recent visit to Vietnam that omitted the failed nuclear negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The documentary broadcast on March 6 shows a smiling Mr. Kim talking with Mr. Trump while walking together inside a Hanoi hotel last week.

It also shows Mr. Kim’s black limousine passing through a Hanoi street lined with residents waving flags.

The documentary cited Mr. Kim as saying North Korea and the U.S. must put an end to their decades-long animosity and confrontation.

But it didn’t mention about the lack of an agreement following the Trump-Kim summit.

The footage was released amid reports that North Korea is restoring some facilities at its long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.

