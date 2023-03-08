ADVERTISEMENT

Nord Stream sabotage 'not our activity': Ukraine Defence Minister

March 08, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Stockholm

The pipelines were ruptured by subsea explosives in late September, seven months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

AFP

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a leak from Nord Stream 2 is seen, on September 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The Ukrainian government was not involved in the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the country's defence minister said Wednesday.

"This is not our activity," Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told reporters in Stockholm ahead of a meeting with EU defence ministers, in response to a report in The New York Times on Tuesday that US officials had seen new intelligence indicating a "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible for the sabotage.

The Times report said U.S. officials had no evidence implicating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the pipeline bombing, and it did not identify the source of the intelligence or the group involved.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But the attack benefitted Ukraine by severely damaging Russia's ability to reap millions of dollars by selling natural gas to Western Europe.

It also stoked the surge in energy prices weighing on key Ukrainian allies, particularly Germany.

The intelligence suggested that the perpetrators behind the sabotage were "opponents of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia", the Times report said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that "Ukraine has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap and has no information about 'pro-Ukraine sabotage groups'."

The pipelines were ruptured by subsea explosives in late September, seven months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Authorities in Germany, Sweden and Denmark have opened inquiries into the incident.

According to separate German media reports, German investigators believe the unidentified group was made up of five men and one woman using professionally falsified passports, and who rented a boat that set sail from the northern German port of Rostock.

German investigators found traces of explosives on the table in the boat's cabin, according to the report by German broadcasters ARD and SWR and the weekly magazine Die Zeit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US