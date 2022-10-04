Nord Stream 2 says it plans to examine pipelines after police investigation

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AP

The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines said on Tuesday it will examine the condition of the leaking pipelines once a police investigation of the "crime scene" is completed and a cordon is lifted.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said Copenhagen police were handling the investigation into the leak in the Danish exclusive economic zone (EEZ), while the Swedish coast guard has cordoned off the area around the leak in the Swedish EEZ. "Nord Stream 2 is cooperating with all relevant authorities," it said.