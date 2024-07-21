ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nobody mentioned it’: Trump says he received no warnings before assassination attempt

Updated - July 21, 2024 10:41 am IST

Published - July 21, 2024 10:05 am IST - WASHINGTON

Trump asks, How did somebody get on that roof? And why wasn’t he reported?

Reuters

Republican Presidential nominee and former President Donald J. Trump attends a public campaign at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 20, 2024. This is also Trump’s first public rally since he was shot in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump said on July 20 nobody warned him of a problem in the lead-up to the former president's rally in Pennsylvania last week when a would-be assassin shot him in the ear.

“Nobody mentioned it, nobody said there was a problem. I would’ve waited for 15, they could’ve said let’s wait for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 5 minutes, something. Nobody said,” Mr. Trump told Fox News in an interview. “I think that was a mistake,” he added. “How did somebody get on that roof? And why wasn’t he reported?”

Dodging bullets: On an assassination bid and U.S. politics

The Washington Post on Saturday reported that top officials at the U.S. Secret Service repeatedly rejected requests from Mr. Trump's security detail for more manpower and gear at events before the attempted assassination. The agency, which is responsible for Mr. Trump's protection, denied these requests, saying at times that it lacked resources, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond outside regular office hours to a Reuters request for comment.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is set to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee on July 22 for a hearing related to the shooting at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania last week.

