Nobel prize in physics 2019: Award for the study of the universe

The Nobel Prize for Physics has been awarded to James Peebles for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology, and Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.

This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics rewards new understanding of the universe’s structure and history, and the first discovery of a planet orbiting a solar-type star outside our solar system. The discoveries have forever changed our conceptions of the world, a statement from the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Royal Academy of Sciences said.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2019

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

