Nobel Peace Prize will show that nuclear weapons can be abolished, winner says

The head of Japan's Nihon Hidankyo said on Friday (September 11, 2024) that the group's win of this year's Nobel Peace Prize would give a major boost to its efforts to demonstrate that the abolition of nuclear weapons was possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It would be a great force to appeal to the world that the abolition of nuclear weapons can be achieved," Nihon Hidankyo head Toshiyuki Mimaki told a news conference in Hiroshima, site of the Aug. 6, 1945 atomic bombing during World War Two.

ALSO READ: The Nobel Prize 2024 - An interactive guide

"Nuclear weapons should absolutely be abolished," he said.

He further expressed his surprise at being given the award for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.

“Never did I dream this could happen,” Mr. Mimaki said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.