No respite for Brazil’s Yanomami group facing illegal mining-linked crisis

January 19, 2024 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Boa Vista

The Yanomami Indigenous group is again facing a severe humanitarian crisis blamed on illegal gold miners, despite Brazil’s President deploying the military to wrest back control of their territory.

A year after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared a state of emergency over the isolated group’s plight, images emerging from their Amazon rainforest reservation remain desolate: severely malnourished children being fed through IV tubes in hospital and their staple food source, fish, decimated by the toxic mercury used in the mines.

Bleak figures

At least 308 Yanomami died from January to November 2023, half of them children under five, according to health officials.

That is little better than the 343 deaths recorded in 2022. Cases of malaria among the Yanomami increased by 61% last year, and influenza by 640% compared to 2022. Those bleak figures are a problem for Lula, who came to office in January 2023 vowing to do a far better job protecting Brazil’s Indigenous peoples than far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. One of the veteran leftist’s first actions in office was to deploy the military to expel an estimated 20,000 illegal miners from the Yanomami reservation, a sprawling northern territory bigger than Portugal.

Indigenous leaders and rights activists accuse miners of raping and killing Yanomami inhabitants, poisoning their water with mercury, spreading disease, tearing down virgin rainforest and triggering a food crisis.

Lula ordered the air force to impose a no-fly zone to cut off supplies to the mines, and sent hundreds of police and soldiers to evict the invaders.

Thousands of miners fled as the authorities carried out a total of 400 operations last year, seizing 600 million reais ($120 million) from criminal groups involved with the mines, according to official figures.

Short-lived success

But critics say the plan’s successes were short-lived, leaving the 30,000 Yanomami vulnerable. According to the Hutukara Yanomami Association, an Indigenous rights group, 815 acres of reservation were razed last year by mining.

“The Lula administration wasn’t prepared. There should have been better organisation to address the health crisis,” said the group’s leader, Davi Kopenawa.

Lula admitted last week that his government has been losing what he called the “war on illegal mining.”

His administration vowed to redouble efforts and spend $250 million this year to set up a permanent police and military force to protect the reservation.

“I hope the new operation starts this month and not next,” Mr. Kopenawa said. “It’s urgent.”