No media at Trump convention

Washington

02 August 2020 21:56 IST

Media will be barred from the Republican National Convention in North Carolina later this month, U.S. news outlets reported, when President Donald Trump will receive his party’s nomination. “We are planning for all of the Charlotte activities to be closed press: Friday, August 21-Monday, 24th given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the State,” the convention spokesperson told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The vote to formally nominate Mr. Trump will, however, be livestreamed, according to CNN, which cited a Republican official.

Advertising

Advertising