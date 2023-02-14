ADVERTISEMENT

No indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with recent takedowns: White House

February 14, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - Washington

After the third unidentified object was shot down in the U.S. on Sunday, speculations were made that they could be alien or terrestrial activities.

PTI

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Washington | Photo Credit: AP

The White House on Monday said there is no indication of aliens or any terrestrial activities in the recent takedowns of unidentified high-altitude flying objects.

"There is no indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that and it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

After the third unidentified object was shot down in the U.S. on Sunday, speculations were made that they could be alien or terrestrial activities.

"I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US