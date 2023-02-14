HamberMenu
No indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with recent takedowns: White House

February 14, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - Washington

PTI
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Washington | Photo Credit: AP

The White House on Monday said there is no indication of aliens or any terrestrial activities in the recent takedowns of unidentified high-altitude flying objects.

"There is no indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that and it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

After the third unidentified object was shot down in the U.S. on Sunday, speculations were made that they could be alien or terrestrial activities.

"I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

