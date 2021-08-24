No hostile intent toward N. Korea: U.S.

Seoul

24 August 2021 01:37 IST

The United States does not have hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is open to meeting any time and any place, Washington’s special envoy for North Korea said on Monday during a visit to South Korea.

Sung Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit.

“The United States does not have hostile intent toward(North Korea),” Ms. Kim told reporters after meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk.

