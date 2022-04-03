Pakistan no-confidence motion live updates | National Assembly dissolved

Here are the latest developments from Pakistan’s ongoing political crisis

Here are the latest developments from Pakistan’s ongoing political crisis

The Deputy Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, on April 3, rejected the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling it against the constitution of Pakistan.

Opposition lawmakers, who earlier appeared confident of the success of the no-trust move as they made their way to Parliament House, protested against the decision.

The Opposition parties need 172 members of the 342-member National Assembly to defeat Mr. Khan and till now they have claimed the support of 177 members.

The combined Opposition filed the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting and rise in the tension due to Mr. Khan’s insistence that he was being targeted as part of the “foreign conspiracy” with the collaboration of top Opposition leaders.

Here are the live updates:

2:10 p.m.

Imran Khan has pushed the country into anarchy: Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif

Leader of the Pakistani National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif stated the dissolving of the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan was “nothing short of treason”. He added that Mr Khan has pushed the country into anarchy.

It is nothing short of a high treason. IK has pushed the country into anarchy. Niazi & his cohort will not be allowed to go scot-free. There will be consequences for blatant & brazen violation of the Constitution. Hope SC will play it's role to uphold the Constitution. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 3, 2022

2:06 p.m.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly on advice of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime MInister Imran Khan, minutes after the embattled leader of the ruling party advised him to call for fresh eletions.

Khan congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had “rejected the attempt of changing the regime (and) the foreign conspiracy”. - PTI

1:30 p.m.

Govt has violated constitution: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted that the Imran Khan Govt violated the constitution by not allowing the no confidence motion. He informed that his lawyers would challenge the action in the Supreme Court.

“We call on to ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend and implement the constitution of Pakistan,” his tweet read.

Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/sThqng0SI5 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 3, 2022

1:15 p.m.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto moves a notice of resolution seeking removal of the Speaker Asad Qaisar

Islamabad, Pakistan

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

To avert any untoward incident on the decisive day, the district administration had imposed Section 144 and completely banned pillion riding in the Pakistani capital on Sunday.

As per a notification issued by Islamabad’s district magistrate prohibits ‘all kinds of gatherings of 5 or more people, processions/rallies and demonstrations inside the Red Zone.

Islamabad, Pakistan

Imran Khan advises to dissolve National Assembly

In a surprise move, Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and call for fresh elections.

In a brief address to the nation, Mr. Khan said he has advised President Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

His announcement came minutes after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Sur dismissed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution. — PTI

Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan Parliament shoots down no-confidence motion

Pakistan’s parliament on April 3 refused to accept a motion to debate the future of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying “foreign powers” were interfering in the country’s democratic process.

“This no-confidence motion is against the constitution. I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution,” Deputy Speaker Asad Qaiser said as the session started. — PTI

Islamabad

Pakistan PM calls for street protests ahead of no-confidence vote

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, carry signs as they chant slogans accusing the U.S. of plotting to overthrow Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called on his supporters to take to the streets Sunday ahead of a parliamentary no-confidence vote that could see him thrown out of office.

Parliament is due to debate the motion Sunday — with a vote possibly the same day — but Mr. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition.

Pakistan

Imran Khan says 'establishment' gave him 3 choices: resignation, no-trust vote or polls

Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the “establishment” had given him three options: "resignation, no-confidence (vote) or elections" after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against him in Parliament.

Mr. Khan, however, did not elaborate what he meant by “establishment”.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 73-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.