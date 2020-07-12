No clarity on whether Trump will back India, says former U.S. NSA John Bolton

Former United States (U.S.) National Security Advisor John Bolton has said that if the Sino-India border tensions escalate, there is no guarantee that U.S. President Donald Trump will back India against China.
“I don’t know which way he would go and I don’t think he knows either. I think he sees the geostrategic relationship with China, for example, exclusively through the prism of trade,” Mr. Bolton told WION TV in an interview. He also said he does not think Mr. Trump knows anything about the history of the clashes between India and China. He may have been briefed on it, but history doesn’t really stick with him, said Mr. Bolton. who was the U.S. NSA from April 2018 to September 2019 under the Trump administration.
“I think his gut instinct for the next four months is to take anything off the table that complicates what is already a difficult election campaign for him,” Mr. Bolton said.
“So what he (Trump) would want is quiet along with the border whether it benefits China or India. From his point of view — No news is good news,” he said.
The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in the bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.
Both sides have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region.
