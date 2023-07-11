ADVERTISEMENT

No changes in Russia's nuclear posture, NATO chief Stoltenberg says

July 11, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - VILNIUS

NATO has not seen a change in Russia's nuclear posture despite its announcement that it is stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said

Reuters

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addresses media ahead of a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

NATO has not seen a change in Russia's nuclear posture despite its announcement that it is stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on July 11.

"The nuclear rhetoric of Russia is reckless and dangerous. NATO allies are monitoring closely what Russia is doing; so far we haven't seen any changes in the Russian nuclear deployment posture that requires a change from us, but we will remain vigilant," Mr. Stoltenberg said before a summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius.

